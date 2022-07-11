Decatur Area Women's Golf Open tees off for 92nd year on July 19

DECATUR — The 92nd Decatur Area Women’s Open will be held July 19 and 21. The two-day tournament tees off on Tuesday, July 19 at Hickory Point Golf Club and Thursday, July 21 at Red Tail Run Golf Club.

The tournament will have an 18-hole division ($40 entry fee) and a nine-hole division ($20 entry fee). Women of all ages (starting with high school age students) in the Decatur area are encouraged to play.

Tee times will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the 18-hole division, followed by the nine-hole division.

Registration is open at either course through Thursday, July 14 at noon.

The tournament will be pre-flighted by handicap. Any 18-hole player without an established handicap will play in the championship flight. Nine-hole players without an established handicap will be required to submit a minimum of five scores to determine the appropriate flight.

Overall winners in each flight will be determined by gross score, followed by places determined by net score. The tournament pays down the entire field. Entry fees go to final prizes presented at the tournament awards ceremony and lunch at Red Tail.

Green fees and cart fees are paid each day at the course. The tournament is organized by the Decatur Women’s Golf Association. For additional information, contact either pro shop at Hickory Point (217-421-7444) or Red Tail (217 -422-2211).