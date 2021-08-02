Decatur men's and women's 2-person tournaments coming in August

DECATUR — The Decatur men's and women's golf associations will hold 2-person tournaments in August, with signup now available for both.

The Wagon/Darryl Stock Northwestern Mutual 2-man Tournament will be held Aug. 21-22, with the first round at Hickory Point and the second at Red Tail Run. Call Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444 for tee times.

The tournament, in its 36th year, is the biggest of the season for the Decatur Golf Association.

The Decatur Women's Golf Association's Ladies 2-person Scramble will be held Aug. 19-20, with the first round at Hickory Point and the second round at Red Tail Run.

Players must sign up by Aug. 13 at Hickory Point or Red Tail Run, and also form their own partners and foursomes. Handicaps are required. Entry fee is $10 per person payable on the first day of the tournament.

