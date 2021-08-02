 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur men's and women's 2-person tournaments coming in August

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur men's and women's golf associations will hold 2-person tournaments in August, with signup now available for both.

The Wagon/Darryl Stock Northwestern Mutual 2-man Tournament will be held Aug. 21-22, with the first round at Hickory Point and the second at Red Tail Run. Call Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444 for tee times.

The tournament, in its 36th year, is the biggest of the season for the Decatur Golf Association.

The Decatur Women's Golf Association's Ladies 2-person Scramble will be held Aug. 19-20, with the first round at Hickory Point and the second round at Red Tail Run.

Players must sign up by Aug. 13 at Hickory Point or Red Tail Run, and also form their own partners and foursomes. Handicaps are required. Entry fee is $10 per person payable on the first day of the tournament.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What sports are most affected by weather?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News