Decatur Men's Golf Association will play schedules for rest of the year

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District and Decatur Men's Golf Association announced the schedules for the rest of the year will be played after the coronavirus pandemic slowed the beginning of golf season.

The Bob Scherer Pub-Links returns this Saturday and Sunday with Saturday's round being played at Hickory Point Golf Course and Sunday's round played at Red Tail Run.

The Rex Spires Men's City Amateur runs from July 18-19 and beings on July 18 at Red Tail Run with the second round coming July 19 at Hickory Point. The entry deadline for the event is Thursday, July 9. Contact the golf course for tee times.

The Hickory Point open is Aug. 2, The Darryl Stock/Lock Stock 2-Man Scramble is from Aug. 22-23 with the first round at Hickory Point and the second round at Red Tail Run. The Match Play 2-Man City Championship is from Sept. 26-27 with both rounds taking place at Hickory Point. The Red Tail Run Challenge is on Oct. 24 at Red Tail Run.