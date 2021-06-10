 Skip to main content
Decatur Women's Golf Association holding Open and Senior Open simultaneously

DECATUR — The Decatur Women's Golf Association will hold its Decatur Women's Area Open tournaments and two-day Senior Open Tournament simultaneously on June 22-24.

Play for the Women's Open will begin June 22 at the Hickory Point green tees for both the 9-hole and 18-hold tournaments. Play for both of those tournaments, along with the Senior Open, continues June 23 at the Hickory Point red tees, then will finish June 24 at Red Tail Run. Golfers who are eligible may play in both the Women's Open and Senior Open at the same time.

Entries are available at all the golf courses. Entry fees are based on whether you play in the Women's Open, the Senior Open, or both.

