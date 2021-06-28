Watch now: Amy Rankin wins Decatur Area Women's Open; Carla Sloan wins Decatur Senior Tournament

DECATUR — Amy Rankin won her fourth Decatur Area Women’s Open with a 45-hole total of 186, topping defending champion Grace Miller by five strokes.
The Women's Open, held in conjunction with the Decatur Senior Tournament for the second time, was played over three days with two rounds teeing off at Hickory Point and one round at Red Tail Run.
Carla Sloan was the champion of the Senior Tournament with a 27-hole total of 123, besting defending champion Tammy Davis by two strokes. The two-day Senior Tournament was played at Hickory Point and Red Tail Run with the final round was shortened to nine holes because of thunderstorms.
