Watch now: Amy Rankin wins Decatur Area Women's Open; Carla Sloan wins Decatur Senior Tournament

DECATUR — Amy Rankin won her fourth Decatur Area Women’s Open with a 45-hole total of 186, topping defending champion Grace Miller by five strokes.

The Women's Open, held in conjunction with the Decatur Senior Tournament for the second time, was played over three days with two rounds teeing off at Hickory Point and one round at Red Tail Run.

Carla Sloan was the champion of the Senior Tournament with a 27-hole total of 123, besting defending champion Tammy Davis by two strokes. The two-day Senior Tournament was played at Hickory Point and Red Tail Run with the final round was shortened to nine holes because of thunderstorms.

Results Decatur Area Women’s Open Champion – Amy Rankin Championship Flight 1. Grace Miller 2. Gaby Correa 3. Tammy Davis 4. Shelly Baldwin 5. Kate Miller First Flight 1. Carla Sloan 2. Jan Devore 3. Connie Albert 4. Trish Spinner 5. Frances Faber Second Flight 1. Lynn Kowzic 2. JoAnn Swansen 3. Jody Ellis 4. Joanne McCarthy Decatur Women’s Senior Tournament Champion – Carla Sloan Age Flight A Gross Score Winner – Tammy Davis Net Scores 1. Terri Kuhle 2. Karen Woods 3T. Peggy Fisher, Kathy Hodge 5. Shelly Baldwin Age Flight B Gross Score Winner - Connie Albert Net Scores 1. Lesli Kauzlarich 2T. Frances Faber, Sandy Pelinski, Pat Wenda 5. Trish Spinner 6. Molly Workman Age Flight C Gross Score Winner – Jan Devore Net Scores 1. Sandy Fisher 2. Lynn Kowzic 3. Linda Willis 4. Jody Ellis 5. JoAnn Swansen 6. Joanne McCarthy

