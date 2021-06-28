 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch now: Amy Rankin wins Decatur Area Women's Open; Carla Sloan wins Decatur Senior Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Amy Rankin won her fourth Decatur Area Women’s Open with a 45-hole total of 186, topping defending champion Grace Miller by five strokes.

Amy Rankin

Amy Rankin won the 92nd Decatur Area Women's Open last week. 

The Women's Open, held in conjunction with the Decatur Senior Tournament for the second time, was played over three days with two rounds teeing off at Hickory Point and one round at Red Tail Run.

Carla Sloan

Carla Sloan won the 2021 Senior Tournament last week. 

Carla Sloan was the champion of the Senior Tournament with a 27-hole total of 123, besting defending champion Tammy Davis by two strokes. The two-day Senior Tournament was played at Hickory Point and Red Tail Run with the final round was shortened to nine holes because of thunderstorms. 

People are also reading…

PHOTOS: Decatur Area Women's Open at Red Tail Run

1 of 30

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down Michigan State football's June commitments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News