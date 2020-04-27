Get a tee time quick in Central Illinois as golfers eager to get out Friday when courses reopen

Normal's Ironwood Golf Course began accepting tee times online Monday afternoon at normal.org/1284/Golf-Ironwood. The Links at Ireland Grove, a 9-hole executive course in Bloomington, also will be accepting online reservations starting Tuesday night at thelinks.teesnap.net.

"The weather is supposed to be great (on Friday) and people are itching to get back out," said Wingate. "I expect Wednesday when we start taking tee times the phone will be ringing off the hook."

All courses, public and private, in the state won't be operating as usual with several restrictions in place to keep golfers as safe as possible.

Only twosomes will be allowed and tee times must be at least 15 minutes apart (Weibring has decided on 18-minute intervals). That will drastically cut back the number of golfers on the course.

No golf carts, either owned by the course or privately owned, will be allowed except for individuals with a physical disability or physical limitations. Golfers can use their own pull cart, but rental pull carts won't be allowed.