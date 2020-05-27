Golfers in Illinois allowed to play in foursomes, ride in carts beginning Friday

Tournaments and shotgun starts are prohibited under the new guidelines. However, it is not clear what constitutes a tournament.

"Our clubhouse will not be open for any indoor events, so as long as a group is willing to come to the first tee every 10 minutes we'll let those happen," said Wingate. "But there will be no shotguns where people are congregating beforehand or after."

The Decatur Park District will not be allowing tournaments or outings, Clevenger said.

"We will have some of the league play but they will be in a different format, too," Clevenger said. "They will have the usual tee times and be able to play in foursomes, but the one thing they will lack is the camaraderie together after the round of golf. They won’t be able to get together and congregate in larger groups. They will have to play their round, post their scores and then go on home."

The Chicago District Golf Association already canceled the Illinois State Amateur Championship, which was scheduled for the middle of July with qualifiers throughout June. The State Farm Youth Classic in Bloomington-Normal also was called off.