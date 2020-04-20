Greenstein: Every border state is allowing golf, so why not Illinois?

“There is a commitment to put in measures for social distancing,” Lytton said, “and ensure that customers and staff are safe.”

Golf in the COVID-19 era means customers prepay online. They do not touch anything other than their own clubs, tees and golf balls. There are no bunker rakes or ball washers. With flag sticks not to be touched, foam has been inserted into cups for easy ball retrieval. Tee times are spread out by 15 minutes, rather than the conventional nine or 10.

And do you want to talk social distancing?

“You’ve got 70 people spread over 200 acres,” KemperSports CEO Steve Skinner said. “Our position is that golf should be one of the first activities to open. It’s safer than going for a walk or a run.”

Joggers in Chicago, already restricted from using the lakefront and 606 trail, can attest to that.

Putter manufacturer Bob Bettinardi has been crossing the Indiana border to play at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.

“Being inside is bad for the soul and personal health,” he said. “Golf is exercise. It’s walking. It’s getting out of isolation and getting Vitamin D, which helps the immune system. You can socially distance and be with people at the same time.”