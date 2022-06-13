Hickory Point hosting Denny Hill Memorial golf tournament

DECATUR — The Denny Hill Memorial Tournament will be held June 18 at Hickory Point Golf Course.
The format will be 2-man scramble flighted by low player's handicap.
Tee times can be made by calling Hickory Point at (217) 421-7444.
