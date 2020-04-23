🏌️ Pritzker gives Illinois golf courses the all-clear to reopen May 1 under ‘strict safety guidelines’ amid the coronavirus pandemic

And with clubhouses closed, would all transactions need to be made online?

Not up for discussion: New customs that make golf essentially a touch-free sport -- no rakes for the bunkers, no ballwashers, and flagsticks are not to be handled. Courses have inserted foam into cups so that golfers can retrieve balls without reaching down. And golf course officials have stressed the need for players to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

Whatever the fine print, golfers and golf organizations are happy with the big picture.

“We are thankful that the governor’s office has reintroduced golf,” said Carrie Williams, executive director of the Illinois PGA. “Golf can be part of the solution for people seeking physical activity and a relief from stress. While we want golf to be as accessible as possible, we are adamant that it has to be safe. We trust and will enforce the governor’s directive.”

Roughly half of America’s courses are open for play.