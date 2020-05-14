Professional golf is back. Here’s what you should know about Sunday’s skins game, Tiger Woods’ return and new PGA Tour safety guidelines

A ton of restrictions at the course, including changes to practice areas and media protocols. All interviews will be conducted at an outdoor “flash” area with microphones sanitized between uses.

Players and caddies must make “every effort” to distance during the round, with players encouraged to remove their own clubs from the bag. Caddies can touch flag sticks and bunker rakes but must clean them after use. All tees and greens will have sanitizer stations. And no shaking hands after the round.

“Things will look different but not crazy different,” said Streelman, who’s on the tour’s 16-member Player Advisory Council. “We’re doing all we can to put out a great product while staying safe.”

Family members won’t be allowed to attend the first four events: Colonial, the RBC Heritage (Hilton Head Island, S.C.), the Travelers Championship (Cromwell, Conn.) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Detroit).

There is the potential for spectators the following week (July 9-12) at an in-state event, the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.

“Hopefully the summer slows it down and herd immunity slows it down,” Streelman said, “and we can get on living our lives.”