Rex Spires Decatur Men's City Amateur begins this weekend

DECATUR — The Rex Spires Decatur Men's City Amateur will begin Saturday.
The 54-hole, stroke play tournament will begin at Hickory Point Golf Course on Saturday, with tee times starting at 8:30 a.m. It will continue Sunday at the Country Club of Decatur, with tee times again at 8:30. The tournament will reconvene on Saturday, July 23, at Red Tail Run, before returning to Hickory Point for the final round on Sunday, July 24.
Defending champion Wes Hillen and 2020 winner Dave White aren't in the field this year, making Chad Burrus and Kraig Rogers the favorites heading into the tournament.