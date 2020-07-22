Watch now: How Dave White returned to the Rex Spires Men's City Championship and recorded his 8th title

“This one here is a lot better because they’re not just for me. My daughter is 23 and in graduate school. She’s on doing her thing, but every once in a while she can look at the old man and be proud of me for something."

White got his first set of golf clubs at 11 years old when his father purchased them for him. He was a baseball player at Macon, which didn't have a golf team. When he got into his first job out of high school, he found a golf community and a way to answer that competitive desire that had evaded him since he played his final high school game.

That feeling is hard to replicate, and golf tournaments are the perfect way to fill the void. When he signed up in 2019, he thought it'd be a way to win another, to know that he could still compete with the young players who out-drive him by 20 yards. All that win did was take him back in time and put oxygen on the lingering ember.

"I thought it was going to be, ‘Hey, this will take a little bit of pressure off of you if you just win the one more,'" White said. "I’m telling you what, it never takes pressure off of you. When you’re a marked guy and you’ve won this tournament and everybody knows it, you have your own internal pressure put on you and you have to figure out how to deal with that.