Watch now: How Dave White returned to the Rex Spires Men's City Championship and recorded his 8th title

DECATUR — All of Dave White's friends know just how to push his buttons — how to take a competitive ember that lingers within him and turn it into a full-blown fire.
At his core, White is competitive. He was when he played sports at Macon High School and has been since he began playing in golf tournaments in his mid-20s. In 2011, White won his sixth Decatur Men's City Championship and stepped away from the tournament for personal reasons.
He kept golfing on the side and the people who shared a course with him knew he hadn't lost his game. Young golfers like Wes Hillen, Christian Crabill and Hunter York came through the ranks and won the men's city. All while White, who had the third-most all-time wins, kept his name out of the running.
Still, he kept hitting the links with his friends. A bad shot here or a rough round there and his friends knew just how to poke and prod him to turn it around. White always turned it around. So before last year's Rex Spires Men's City Championship, his friend Mitch Myers — who also plays in the tournament — got in a few more body punches, each landing with a particular bit of jest.
“I do that all day long," Myers said. "Every time he starts playing bad, I start ripping him. Then he turns it around. He probably gets mad or sick of it. He’s such a competitor, that’s how he is. He’s like an animal when it comes to winning. If you get him fired up, he’ll finally pull the trigger on you.
“I just kept talking to him about it and saying, ‘What, are you afraid?’ I just kept prodding him a little bit. He’s a competitor. I just kept poking at him and saying, ‘Are you afraid to lose?’ Finally he pulled the trigger and got out there and played."
As a late entry in 2019, White won the whole thing. It was his seventh tournament win that spanned three decades. That got the wheels turning and the tournament juices flowing. He was one off from tying Art Dawson's eight tournament wins and three off from tying Bob Scherer's all-time record of 10 tournament wins. He was also one win away from a win in four different decades.
Officially, White was back in the fold.
“That’s all it takes; someone telling you you can’t do something," White said. "That’s why I came back to play. I don’t want to sound bad about it, but that’s why I came back to play. I had something to prove and I enjoyed it. I enjoyed every minute. I like all these guys that I played with. I love the competition.
"There’s always a little bit of that spark that one guy is going to try to prove that he’s better than I am and I’m going to still try to prove I’m better than they are."
Things lined up perfectly. He and his wife had just moved into a new house — on Masters Lane, of all places — and an entertainment center in the family room, complete with spotlights, was the perfect place to house all of his trophies. There was room for one more: His eighth.
On Sunday, at the age of 51, White notched that eighth win, which ties him for second most all-time with Dawson and has him two wins behind Scherer. White has won in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and now 2020. The entertainment center is complete, but it took prodding from his friends and a competitive edge to get back in the game after an eight-year layoff.
“That’s pretty impressive," said Hillen, who has finished runner-up to White in each of the last two years and won three times. "I’ve played in it six times and got runner up to him twice now and that’s the only two times he's played in it. Obviously, it’s a pretty impressive feat for the longevity he’s stretched it out. Eight is a lot of wins."
White has won in five of the last six men's city tournaments of which he's played.
“A win is a win," White said. "That’s kind of the same. The first one was working towards that goal and wondering if you can ever make that. I always felt like some of my drive was having something to prove, just as a golfer. As you continually win and you get some of the younger guys coming up, you lose to them a few times then it’s, ‘Oh well, he’s over the hill and somebody is better.’ That drives you all the way through it.
“This one here is a lot better because they’re not just for me. My daughter is 23 and in graduate school. She’s on doing her thing, but every once in a while she can look at the old man and be proud of me for something."
White got his first set of golf clubs at 11 years old when his father purchased them for him. He was a baseball player at Macon, which didn't have a golf team. When he got into his first job out of high school, he found a golf community and a way to answer that competitive desire that had evaded him since he played his final high school game.
That feeling is hard to replicate, and golf tournaments are the perfect way to fill the void. When he signed up in 2019, he thought it'd be a way to win another, to know that he could still compete with the young players who out-drive him by 20 yards. All that win did was take him back in time and put oxygen on the lingering ember.
"I thought it was going to be, ‘Hey, this will take a little bit of pressure off of you if you just win the one more,'" White said. "I’m telling you what, it never takes pressure off of you. When you’re a marked guy and you’ve won this tournament and everybody knows it, you have your own internal pressure put on you and you have to figure out how to deal with that.
“When I get up on the days leading into a tournament, it may not mean as much to other people, it sure does to me. Leading into that City Am, I get pretty intense — as much as anybody else — but as soon as I step on to that first tee, it all seems to go away and it doesn’t really bother me as much."
Of course White isn't done with the tournament. He'll be back. He has two more wins to tie Scherer. Two more wins, of course, would mean he has to expand his trophy case to house two more trophies. He'll find a way. The ring of 10 wins sounds pretty good.
“If I can put my name up there pretty close with the same number of wins (Scherer and Dawson) have," White said, "the way I look at it is I have the second most right now and I only have one guy to catch."
PHOTOS: Decatur golfer Dave White
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!