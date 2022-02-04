Hale: It was finally time to give up coaching, but I'll miss it

Webster has two definitions for the word resignation. The first is an act of retiring or giving up a position. The second is the acceptance of something undesirable but inevitable.

They both apply here.

When you decide to coach, there are things you see coming. You see game planning, film study, scouting, recruiting, player development and practice scheduling. I call those the “sharks” of coaching, because you see them coming. You have time to prepare for all the passion and commitment it takes to charge with your student/athletes between the lines. You know the price you have to pay, and the costs are measurable.

It is the “piranhas” that drive you from coaching. I call them “piranhas” because they are small and sometimes plentiful, and you have no time to adjust, pivot or prepare. They are moments that tear at your heart, mind and soul. Your head hits the pillow and you stare at your ceiling all night, only to awaken sick and overwhelmed with emotion and stress.

The “piranhas” make you wonder and wish you didn’t have the yearning and love you do for the profession of coaching.

There was the time I had a “piranha” bite me and it hurt. I was awakened by a school maintenance gentleman at 5 a.m. telling me I need to get to the school. My doubleheader wasn’t until 1 p.m., so I was concerned. A single father, I bundled up my three precious packages and headed to the ball field.

Me and my kids went to the field and what I saw horrified me. Painted on the back stop in huge black letters was: “Coach Hale is a (male body part)." Also, the body part was artistically rendered to add effect. I shall keep this clean for the faint of heart.

I’m standing on a pitching mound at 6:30 a.m. holding my children’s hands completely mortified. I wanted to crawl in a hole.

My daughter, who was a fantastic reader at an early age, tugged on my hand and, from the mouth of a babe came these words, “Poppa, what is a (male body part)?” I looked down at her and replied, “Honey, obviously your father is one.” My daughter looked at the sign and looked at me and said words I’ll have put on my tombstone: "Poppa, I don’t know what a (male body part) is, but you are the 'bestest' (male body part) in the whole wide world."

I looked at her and she looked at me and a day beginning in horror was rebooted with laughter and a hug from my daughter.

I have tutored kids on my time to keep them eligible. I have practiced when I should have been at my son’s birthday party. My bad. I get it, but God please help me I love it so much.

Maybe I loved it too much. However, there is incredible joy in teaching life lessons and letting young people know they are special when their environment says they are anything but special. The chance to compete and find ways to crack the Rubik's cube of winning with the group the district, school and the Lord has given is a joy I can't explain. To comfort and lead youth in a lost battle and then show up for practice the next day is the stuff of legend.

I once coached a baseball team that went 0-22. We practiced and worked for months with not one grain of gold dust found in the mine shaft. Every day we showed up and every team we played was bigger, faster and stronger. My young men showed up to every practice and rode every bus only to be smashed against the rocks.

Yet, they came to fight every day. They showed up without absences, excuses and blame. They laughed in the face of insurmountable odds. I always shook my head at their resilience and incredible grit. They in turn gave me their toughness and a never-say-die attitude. They infused in me the will to dig when the mine shaft of your life collapses. They taught me that when your world is smashed against the rocks, you get up.

On a road trip back from another defeat, that 0-22 team and I got caught in a freezing rain storm. It poured. Forteen shivering souls ran to the bus and we were drenched to the bone. On the way back, I sat in my own pity and despair, water dripping from the brim of my hat.

Then, from out of the silence, a voice cried out, “Look Coach, a rainbow!!!” He said it with such excitement the entire bus got up and turned to look. In that moment, that team found joy that lifted the bus.

That team was 0-22 and called losers by opposing fans everywhere they went. I say you’ll never find bigger bunch of winners. They kicked and clawed until the very end. Who would you want next to you at the Alamo?

There are many reasons why you coach. Yes, the wins and trophies are amazing, but it is the little memories that addict you to coaching. The kids you meet that etch pieces of themselves on your heart. That charge up the hill with a family of parents and players makes you embrace the honor of coaching.

Lastly, it's the chance to be on a field and have one of your former players walk up holding their newborn son and say to you, “This is my son, Coach. I want him to play for you so you can give him what you gave me.” In confusion, I looked at him and said, “What did I give you?” My player said, “Belief.”

I’m gonna miss coaching.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0