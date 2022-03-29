Hale: Saying goodbye to a true champion of Decatur, Scott Busboom

I’m not good at saying goodbye. In fact, I’m pretty cowardly.

I push it off and focus on the next time I can see the person again because I have a hard time processing losing contact with friends and family.

In April, Decatur is losing a friend and family member. Scott Busboom is hanging up his spurs at Cromwell Radio Group, for which he co-hosted Busboom & Wolfe on WZUS 101 FM and also broadcast sports for many years.

Busboom and his wife Paula are moving into another phase in their lives. Their leadership, kindness and commitment to this community are going to be sorely missed. Hopefully the loss will not leave ripples and tears in our fabric.

I had the honor to be Scott's broadcast partner for Millikin, Macarthur and Eisenhower athletics. He is, was and forever will be the voice of Decatur athletics. There may be replacements, but how do you replace a legend?

“Boomer” is irreplaceable. He brought the gift of a photographic memory, talented game insight and a personality bigger than a circus ring master. Scott new thousands of people. He’d shake hands in Decatur like a politician running for mayor and I’m not so sure he wouldn’t win if he wanted the office.

He had an unbelievable commitment to Decatur’s student athletes. He painted stories about the players and games that were in dire need of telling. He gave a beautiful rendering of every game he did, and no matter the score he described the wonderful stories our athletes and coaches brought to the table.

Busboom gave voice to a group who often needed defending. He gave descriptions with flair even when the score and outcome was unfavorable.

He helped found the Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame, which brings much needed light and focus on Decatur’s greatest athletes and lets their memories and stories have a resting place. He also served on the selection committee — an extremely difficult job considering we have thousands of athletes who need to have their incredible and valiant stories told.

Busboom and I survived the old press box at Eisenhower. To broadcast a game from there was to be Indiana Jones in the opening of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” It had all the traps and pitfalls poor Indy had to escape. The old press box would swing and sway and, to be honest, was probably a danger for both of us to enter.

I’m not going to lie — Scott and I are "full-figured" guys. Being nimble is not a gift the Lord bestowed upon Scott and I in our later years. We’d get up in the box and it moved when we walked. I remember Scott taking out his phone and videotaping the liquid in his Diet Pepsi moving around on the counter like it was a ship being tossed in a storm at sea. However, we survived it and lived to see the new one built.

Scott is a driver any NASCAR owner or team would be proud to have navigate their race car. We drove all around this country at breakneck speed, swaying, dodging, bobbing and weaving all over highways, roads and what could best be described as paths across Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Indiana. We drove in blizzards in the “Jack Wagon" — a van that had bald tires, no heat, a broken passenger seat belt and one windshield wiper that worked. It was an adventure just to start that old van up.

In the food department, Guy Fieri ain’t got nothing on Busboom. He knows where to find the best burger in Wheaton and the best pizza in LaSalle-Peru. He knows every diner, drive-in and dive in the Midwest and beyond. He introduced me to root beer-beer, and too many magical food dishes to recall.

The greatest food gift he ever gave me, and the Lord knows I wish he never did, is Oberweis Ice Cream. When I’m in Champaign, my car somehow winds up at that place every time. If you're going to some small town, get ahold of him. He’ll know the best food to order there and tell you to tell the owner "hello."

Lastly, I’ll always remember when Scott wouldn’t let me quit.

There was a time I was done — physically, mentally and spiritually — as I tried to survive dialysis and my kidney failure. I had doctors preparing for an ending I didn’t want and, because of the dialysis, there were days I could barely walk.

I set up an appointment to meet him in the radio booth and break the news to him — I was quitting. I drove to the station with tears steaming down my eyes because I didn’t know how to tell him. I was going to have to stop doing something I loved with someone I loved.

I walked in, sat down and began to tell him I was going to have to quit. I lifted my shirt and showed him my peritoneal dialysis tube and port, and I told Scott I was going to have the fight of my life.

He never winced. He never cried. He looked up and said, “You're not quitting. We’ll figure out a way to make it work.” Choking up, I said, “Buddy, I’m dying. It’s OK. You need to find another partner.” Stubbornly, and almost incredulously, he said, “Nope, you are not quitting. You’re my partner and we’ll cross all bridges as they come.”

I stared at him and was amazed. And he held my hand as I crossed painful and terrifying bridges.

Thanks Boomer. Thanks for being Decatur’s champion. Thanks for giving me a reason to fight when I wanted to lay down. Just know: You call, I’m coming. Decatur and I owe you one.

