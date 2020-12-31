The Herald & Review counted down the top 10 stories of 2020. Here's a look at our list.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 10: The strange fall sports season
Although moving high school football from the fall sports calendar grabbed the headlines, four COVID low-risk sports — boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving — were able to start their season in August. It was the first high school sports action since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the stoppage of spring sports in March and many Central Illinois athletes took advantage of the opportunity to compete.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood Hammonds cross country runner Layton Hall was regional and sectional champion, while Monticello's Mabry Bruhn was regional champion and built a regular season meet resume that included 10 straight race first-place finishes. Monticello golfer Ashley Long finished seventh at sectionals and Maroa-Forsyth doubles partners Mavis Wang and Serena Tuan, and Rabya Hasnain and Madison Wang found success at the Champaign Central tennis sectional, with Hasnain and Wang advancing to the finals.
Even so, the 2020 fall season will have an asterisks. The postseason was limited to just regional and sectional competition with no IHSA state tournaments or meets to complete the season. Not all Illinois athletes were able to take part — Decatur Public Schools athletes could not participate at all after extracurricular activities were put on hold when classes were completed remotely. Decatur athletes, including a promising MacArthur cross country team, will have to wait to 2021 to compete again.
Without an IHSA state cross country tournament, racing promotions company ShaZam Racing and MileSplit Illinois offered an unsanctioned alternative in the 2020 XC Championships. Athletes had to form running clubs outside of their high school teams and apply to race and high school coaches could not participate in the event.
Hall finished fifth in the Class 1 boys race and the Knights boys team, running as the 4 City Striders, finished second overall as a team. Bruhn, running as a member of the Sages XC Club, finished third in the Class 1 race.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 9: Gov. Pritzker vs. the IHSA
The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed many relationships. In Illinois, a rift developed between the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Following the IHSA's cancellation of the boys basketball state tournament in March, the question for many was when would high school athletes be able return to practice and when could competition begin again.
The IHSA and IDPH together announced their Return to Play Guidelines in June that allowed athletes to do socially distanced strength and conditioning workouts. As frustration grew among high school coaches and athletes that the fall sports season was in jeopardy, in July the IHSA announced it was deferring to the IDPH and the governor's office for their COVID guidelines moving forward.
Two weeks later, the creation of the 2020-21 Modified Sports Schedule by the IDPH and IHSA moved football from the fall to the spring and the public reaction to the plan led to the creation of the #LetUsPlay movement that featured athlete protests in Chicago and Springfield in September.
As the fall months moved along, the relationship between Pritzker's administration and the IHSA became more and more fraught, with miscommunications between the groups leading people to question the decision-making process. This culminated in a late October announcement by the IHSA that high school basketball would move forward in defiance of Pritzker's order that basketball would be considered a high-risk sport and be moved to 2021.
Initially, this seemed like an exciting development for fans, coaches and players, but Pritzker warned school districts against supporting the decision and as COVID cases began to rise in the fall, momentum to bring basketball back early fizzled out.
The IHSA has invited Pritzker and his administration's representatives to the group's board of directors meetings, but a meeting between the two groups has yet to materialize. The latest development is the IHSA plans to meet with state officials before Jan. 1 to determine a final schedule for winter, spring and summer sports. No announcement has been made on if the Pritzker or a representative will attend.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 7: Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn return to give Illinois high expectations
CHAMPAIGN — In less than 24 hours as the calendar flipped from July to August, the expectations for the Illinois basketball team soared.
First it was Ayo Dosunmu who announced he was withdrawing from the NBA Draft and returning to Illinois for his junior season on a Friday night with a video that firmly laid out plans to win a national championship. By Saturday afternoon, big man Kofi Cockburn announced he, too, was returning to Champaign in lieu of an immediate professional career.
All of a sudden, the two NBA prospects on the team were back in the fold with a strong recruiting class and the Illini were being compared to the 2005 national runners-up.
Those announcements came at a much-needed time. Illinois had just been robbed of the NCAA Tournament by an unfair virus that has altered the landscape of our lives. Fans thought Dosunmu, who was later named a preseason All-American, was long for the NBA and perhaps he would have been if not for the virus interrupting the draft process.
Now they give the Illini arguably the best guard-big man combination in college basketball and are surrounded by a talented roster. Both have gotten off to fast starts this season and Illinois has been in the national rankings all year and have trudged through a brutal non-conference schedule.
Barring a disaster, Illinois should finally get its Selection Sunday moment in a strange 2020 college basketball season and the combination of Dosunmu and Cockburn will be a major reason for that.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 6: Macon Speedway returns for 75th season
Following a wet and soggy 2019 dirt track season at Macon Speedway that saw several cancellations, the 2020 season was going to be a blowout year as the track celebrated its 75th season.
Instead, the track, promoters, drivers and fans had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that halted the season from waving the green flag in the spring. Drivers spent more time working on their cars and some took their talents to Indiana and Missouri, where racing was still being held.
In Central Illinois, dirt track racing became one of the first sporting events to return. Macon Speedway finally got to start its 75th season in June with fans masked up, temperature checks and sanitation stations in the stands.
The season included several memorable storylines. In a dramatic points standings comeback, modified driver Tommy Sheppard Jr. climbed up the rankings and spoiled Billy Knebel’s bid to capture both the pro mod and modified titles by winning the division’s final four features to win. It was Sheppard Jr.'s third consecutive track championships.
Brandon Sheppard won the 40th running of the Herald & Review 100, battling close friend and 2012 H&R 100 winner Brian Shirley. Macon Speedway legend and the first winner of the Herald & Review 100 Butch Garner was honored at the track for his induction into the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame.
Cerro Gordo’s Terry Reed was the DIRTcar street stock national leader going into the Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway and finished the season on top of the point standings. Monticello’s Darrell Dick continued his long and storied career with a sixth-place finish in the DIRTcar national points standings.
It was also an emotional year as drivers honored fallen brothers from the track.
Guy Taylor ran in the street stock car of driver Larry "Bub" Russell, who died in March, and Taylor picked up a feature win in the car late in the season. Sportsman driver Dennis Vandermeersch lost his close friend and fellow driver Tim Bedinger before the season and Vandermeersch dedicated his first feature victory of the season to him. On his way to win the division's track championship, Vandermeersch won five of the six division features.
2019 — Gordy Gundaker
2018 — Gordy Gundaker
2017 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2016 — Bobby Pierce Jr.
2015 — Ryan Unzicker
2014 — Shannon Babb
2013 — Shannon Babb
2012 — Brian Shirley
2011 — Shannon Babb
2010 — Dennis Erb Jr
2009 — Shannon Babb
2008 — Kevin Weaver
2007 — Wes Steidinger
2006 — Shannon Babb
2005 — Joe Ross Jr.
2004 — Don O'Neal
2003 — Terry English
2002 — Kevin Weaver
2001 — Bob Pierce
2000 — Matt Taylor
1999 — Billy Drake
1998 — Ed Bauman
1997 — Ed Bauman
1996 — Billy Drake
1995 — Joe Ross Jr.
1994 — Bob Pierce
1993 — Billy Moyer Jr.
1992 — Kevin Weaver
1991 — Kevin Weaver
1990 — Scott Bloomquist
1989 — Jim Leka
1988 — Dick Taylor
1987 — Rick Standridge
1986 — Jim Leka
1985 — Bob Pierce
1984 — Roger Long
1983 — Bob Pierce
1982 — Pete Willoughby
1981 — Butch Garner
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 5: The strangest fall of all, with some football but not all
As the University of Illinois football team played football on the field at Memorial Stadium this past fall, high school fields sat empty.
The COVID-19 pandemic upended the fall sports schedule as we know it. The money-making machine of college football trudged forward through a bumpy season compete with cancellations and postponements — some with fans in attendance and in the case of the Big Ten, some without.
The Illinois High School Association didn't even venture into the land of fall football. After more than a few back-and-forth statements between the IHSA and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, most of the fall season was moved to the spring.
Let's start with the Big Ten and the University of Illinois. On Aug. 5, the conference announced a 10-game conference-only schedule to begin on Sept. 3 and the Illini began fall practice on Aug. 6. By Aug. 11, the conference had decided to postpone all fall sports, only to overturn that decision on Sept. 16. Daily testing for COVID-19 is now a commonplace in Big Ten programs. On Sept. 19, the conference announced a nine-game schedule and Illinois began padded practice on Sept. 30.
All the while conferences like the SEC and Big 12 continued to play through the season. Parents rallied outside of the Big Ten offices in Rosemont while players and coaches lobbied for a season. Ultimately, the conference pulled off a herky-jerky season that was scheduled for nine games though many teams were forced to miss games.
Meanwhile, on July 29 the IHSA announced football, volleyball and girls soccer were moved to the spring. No sports have been played in the IHSA since golf, tennis and cross country were able to play in the fall.
Parents, players and coaches of fall sports athletes rallied in Springfield and Chicago in an attempt to convince Pritzker to let them play, though the attempt was unsuccessful. Seasons are scheduled for March, but it remains to be seen when and if those games will be played.
Top sports stories of 2020, No. 4: Lovie Smith fired, Bret Bielema hired
Josh Whitman knew after the Iowa football game on Dec. 5 that he was ready to make a change in his football program.
On Dec. 13, Whitman, Illinois athletic director, fired head coach Lovie Smith after five years in the position.
Smith, 62, went 17-39 in his tenure at Illinois and 10-33 in the Big Ten Conference. He elected for a massive rebuild, beginning in 2017, opting to play freshmen to set the foundation of the team. That was supposed to set the tone for the best team, on paper, that Smith has had. It was aided by impact transfers to bridge the gaps. Illinois (2-5) was largely uncompetitive in losses to Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern.
Illinois never finished better than. 500 under Smith but did make a bowl game last season with a massive upset of then-No. 6 Wisconsin and a huge come-from-behind win at Michigan State.
Less than a week after firing Smith, Whitman hired former University of Wisconsin and University of Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, an Illinois native, as the program's 26th head coach. Bielema signed a six-year contract beginning at $4.2 million annually.
He is 97-58 in his career as a college head coach and went 29-34 at Arkansas. At Wisconsin, he was 68-24 and 37-19 in the Big Ten. He led the Badgers to three straight Big Ten Championships and appearances in the Rose Bowl (2011-2013).
After Arkansas, Bielema worked with the New England Patriots under head coach Bill Belichick for two seasons and was an outside linebackers coach with the New York Giants before signing with Illinois.