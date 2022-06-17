A bird's-eye view: Sports reporter Matthew Flaten shares his experience dealing with cataracts

When I first started covering high school games for the Herald & Review more than five years ago, I always enjoyed sitting up in the upper rows, some distance from the action.

Those high up seats — the “Uecker seats” as legendary Milwaukee Brewers announcer Bob Uecker described the seats he could afford at the stadium — could give a complete bird's-eye view of the action of the game and if I needed to take out my laptop to start writing my story, it was the least amount of distracting to everyone else.

But over the years as “next season” became “this season,” I was beginning to notice those Uecker seats were becoming a bit too far away. Those jersey numbers were getting a little harder to see on the football field and catching who made a big play on defense or on the lines was becoming more and more of a problem.

As we moved into using more and more video in our reporting, that helped me to be able to actually rewind and get a second look at the action to verify what my dwindling eyes were seeing. On some fast plays, I was even beginning to lose faith in my abilities that what I thought I saw was correct.

Then in December, it was like I woke up and couldn’t wipe the sleep out of my left eye. It was like a permanent cloud was parked in front of it and shortly afterward there was a diagnosis of having cataracts in both eyes at the age of 42. By some miracle, the one in my right eye was positioned just perfectly that it was only slightly affecting my vision.

You don’t often hear someone in the stands asking an umpire if they are blind anymore but they could have just as easily asked me that while covering a game unless I was up close and personal with the action on the field or the court. At games this spring, I was now parked up front and center, focused like a laser beam to not miss any detail.

My father grew up having notoriously bad eyesight as a child and my mother has macular degeneration, as did my grandmother. Strong eyes aren’t exactly a family tradition, and two months before I had my surgery, my father had cataract surgery as well. The improvement he experienced in his vision got me excited about what going under the knife would do have for me and my reporting career.

Last Monday morning, I was the youngest person by three decades in the surgery prep area. Although the idea of eye surgery that you are awake for could be the plot of a horror movie for some people, the procedure itself — my clouded lens was replaced with a crystal-clear new plastic one — lasted about 10 minutes, and outside of feeling some pressure on my eye, it was nearly painless.

The immediate difference was amazing after my left eye procedure. I didn't really know what Manfred Mann was singing about in "Blinded by the Light” until I stepped outside after having my eyes dilated to that level. As I got used to the brightness and clarity, I thought, "Has grass ever been so green?"

It was also clear how bad the vision in my right eye had been getting. I was feeling like the frog slowly being boiled by the rising water temperature in a pot. The slow changes had made even my “good” eye feel pretty bad in comparison.

A week after the first surgery, it was time for my right eye surgery and that went off without a hitch as well. My vision overall has reversed — I can see perfectly without glasses at a far distance, but looking at my phone up close requires those “cheaters” magnifying glasses that you can find racks of at a dollar store. I now look like a librarian about to tell the young kids to "keep it down" with a pair around my neck at all times.

As we enter the hot days of summer with football still a long way off, I can’t wait for a 7-on-7 football game this summer or some sort of competition to kick into gear. I usually enjoy the slower days of summer but now I just want to get out there and test out my new bionic eyes.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.