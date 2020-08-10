Apollo Conference accepts Teutopolis for one-year membership in 2020-21

×
TAYLORVILLE — Teutopolis will join the Apollo Conference ... for a year.
The Apollo Conference approved Monday an application from Teutopolis High School to join the conference in all sports Teutopolis hosts for the 2020-21 school year.
A release from the conference stated that the move becomes effective immediately and was done to ease scheduling difficulties during the COVID-19 restrictions. Teutopolis has been an independent since leaving the National Trail Conference after the 2011-12 season.
The Apollo Conference is a seven-team conference: Charleston, Mattoon, Mount Zion, Taylorville, Mahomet-Seymour, Lincoln and Effingham.
Teutopolis doesn't host football. It hosts boys and girls golf, cross country, swimming, tennis, basketball, soccer, and track and field, and also, for boys, baseball, and for girls, softball, volleyball, cheer and dance.
PHOTOS: T-Town wins state title
Teutopolis Pleasant Plains 1 6.01.19.JPG
Teutopolis beats Pleasant Plains to win Class 2A baseball championship at Dozer Stadium in Peoria.
