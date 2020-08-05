Area high school athletic directors filling out schedules has been 'unbelievably nuts'

Schools are working together, within conferences and within regions. They don't want another repeat of the spring. Every hour, phone call, email and meeting is worth it if they get to play sports.

“I felt like the last five months, I did a lot of work but it felt like early retirement," Inman siad. "I don’t want our kids to have a repeat of that. I really enjoy being back. I don't care how much work it is or how stressful it might be. I’m excited our kids are going to have opportunities and I hope that will hold true."

There must be a level of patience, between coaches, schools and athletic directors. This is a process with sports-specific rules not yet available for all sports.

“Most ADs, quite honestly, 12 hour days are our schedule. Once school gets started and we really get going, we put in a lot of hours — every one of us," Applebee said. "It’s not that part of it. It’s the stress of not knowing. The stress of, ‘OK, what can we do and what can’t we do? Are we going to have a season? Are we going to have a postseason? If we are having a postseason, what’s it going to look like?’ That’s the stressful part, at least for me.