A challenging minor league career put Tom Saunches on the path to become a legendary coach

DECATUR – As the NFL draft commenced last week, fans got to see the perspective draft picks anxiously waiting for the news to break and their name to be called and they were often surrounded by friends and family cheering them on.

Fifty-five years ago, during the 1967 Major League Baseball draft, things were a little more understated.

That year, Ron Blomberg was the No. 1 pick to the New York Yankees and other notable players picked that summer were Ted Simmons to the St. Louis Cardinals, Vida Blue to the Kansas City Athletics and Dave Kingman to the California Angels.

In round 14, at pick No. 275, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected catching prospect from Du Quoin High School Thomas Saunches. Saunches was a quick player with a strong arm that offered the fairly unique combination of a left-handed batting backstop.

"The draft is so different today. I had come home and the phone rang and my dad had this big smile on his face," Saunches said. "He told me that the Pittsburgh Pirates had draft me and they would come in the next couple days to offer a contract. In the old days, scouts really liked left-hand hitting catchers. I have no idea why."

Saunches then had a tough choice to make. He was also offered a scholarship to play baseball for Southern Illinois University and would have to choose between that and to go pro with the Pirates. Choosing SIU would mean waiting until his senior year of college to be eligible for the draft again and SIU baseball coach Joe Lutz gave Saunches his honest thoughts.

"His advice was that if they offered me $10,000 – which at that time was enough for four years of room and board at SIU – then I should sign (with the Pirates)," Saunches said. "(Tom) will know in the three years if he can do it or not."

The offer came and it was the best of both worlds – $10,000 plus education expenses – meaning he could attend SIU but not play on Panthers baseball team. Saunches signed and became a professional ball player.

Ultimately, Saunches played three seasons in the minor leagues, an experience that would test his love for the sport, both physically and emotionally. But more importantly, it gave the long time Central Illinois baseball, football and basketball coach with more than 950 total career victories during stints at Argenta-Oreana and LSA, his love of coaching.

"There are days that I wonder how it would have gone if I had taken the scholarship," Saunches said. "My playing career in professional baseball was a bust but it let me do a lot of things, too. It paid my way to college and I met some great people. It got me a foot in the door when I came back to Decatur to teach and start working with the San Francisco Giants to coach."

First stop: Salem, Virginia

Rookie league ball sent Saunches to Salem, Virginia to join the Salem Rebels. The team was made up of first-time players and players who were in college and also playing.

"There were a bunch of boys who were full-time students because they didn't want to go to Vietnam," Saunches said. "If they dropped out (of college) and went to spring training, then the draft board was going to get them."

After a few weeks of workouts, that first season came to an abrupt stop during a collision at home plate.

"In that first week of games, I was hit at home plate and I broke my collarbone. They projected I would be back in three or four weeks," Saunches said. "Rather than sending me home, I stayed and that became an issue for me when they went on an eight-day road trip. I was pretty lonely. No phone and for a kid from a idyllic family situation, it was tough."

When Saunches rehabilitated, a dive into first base re-injured the collarbone officially ending that first season.

Season 2: Sunny Florida

After missing so much time his first season, Saunches was again in the rookie league with the Pirates, this time in the Gulf Coast League in Bradenton, Florida.

After a couple weeks of workouts, Saunches was feeling run down and lacking in energy. A visit to the trainer found Saunches had an enlarged spleen, a sign that he had come down with mono.

"I had mono and I had lost about 15 pounds. When I finally got back, all I did during the summer was play in that second game each day," Saunches said."(The Pirates had drafted catching prospect) Milt May and he was going to be their catcher, so he was playing that first game and I would play the second."

Season 3: Joining the Pilots

After two challenging seasons, the Pirates wanted Saunches to leave SIU and come report early in the spring before classes were over. Leaving college would have meant being drafted.

"Because I had missed so much time, they said I needed to report. I'm thinking in 1969, am I interested in going into the armed services right now?" Saunches said. "I wrote back and said I can't do that and they said they would have to release me."

Ten days later, Saunches was contacted by the expansion Seattle Pilots, which signed him to a contract. Saunches was then headed to Clinton, Iowa, to join the Clinton Pilots in the Midwest League.

"I thought playing at Clinton was going to be good news since my parents would be able to see me play," Saunches said.

But Saunches had developed very intense anxiety about the most basic action for a catcher – throwing the ball back to the pitcher.

"My first game I had to go warm up the pitcher between innings and I threw three in a row over his head. I was in full-blown anxiety after that," Saunches said. "I recall one game, I pinch ran for the catcher and then I was going to catch the ninth inning. The game ends on a strikeout and I block the ball. I throw it to first and threw it about 40 feet because I'm in fear of throwing it away.

"I come off the field and the trainer asked if I was OK. I asked why and he said I was soaking wet. I had sweated through my uniform in an inning."

The Pilots' manager, former Milwaukee Braves infielder Sibby Sisti, worked to get to the bottom of Saunches' throwing problem.

"Sibby liked me and he said we were going down the bullpen tomorrow and figure this out," Saunches said. "We played some catch and he gets a pitcher up. About the third throw, I threw a ricochet shot and hit both shins of the pitcher, who wasn't pleased. A couple throws later Sibby said, 'OK, that's enough, you can't do it.'

"The next couple of days, I felt like a failure," Saunches said. "I had failed (my family) and the people in Du Quoin who were interested but the anxiety of even catching overwhelmed those feelings of failure."

Discovering a love of coaching

After his release, Saunches took a year away from the sport. As a teacher at Macon High School, he became friends with Brian Snitker who had helped the baseball team finish second in the state the season before. Snitker went on to become long-time coach for the Atlanta Braves organization, winning last season's World Series championship as manger.

Saunches' coaching future was changed one day while attending a Decatur Commodores game. Manager Frank Funk was talking with him and said that he was looking for some coaching help. The job was unpaid at first, but as a coach for the Class A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants in the Midwest League, it gave Saunches the chance to get back into the game.

"I was around some wonderful baseball minds," Saunches said. "Most of the teams in those days had a manager that was a former big leaguer and maybe a coach. Today they have four or five coaches at every level. On the road, we would spend time with the visiting manager and coaches."

The team wore hand-me-down uniforms from the major leagues and in a laundry closet filled with old jerseys Saunches had to find something from his all-time favorite player.

"I was digging through and some of these uniforms had names in them. I said, I'm finding some Willie Mays baseball pants here and I did," Saunches said. "They didn't fit, but I wore them."

The time with the team – Saunches coached for the Giants from 1972-1975 – from a new vantage point, brought a different understanding of the game. It was that perspective that led Saunches to find great success at the high school level, recording 586 wins, 15 regional titles and four state appearances in his 34 seasons at Argenta-Oreana.

"As a player, you are so invested in your own career that it is hard to see the entire game. To be there and pitch batting practice, warm up pitchers and sit on the bench with a guy who had a good career brought the whole game into focus," Saunches said. "It slowed the game down for me. It gave me the ability to watch the entire field simultaneously rather than the pitcher and then the batter and then where the ball was hit.

"It was everything in my baseball career that I had wished I had as a player."

