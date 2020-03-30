Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lucas Otto to play baseball at Lake Land
0 comments

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lucas Otto to play baseball at Lake Land

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lucas Otto

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lucas Otto throws a pitch during last season's games. Otto will be playing for Lake Land next year. 

 Submitted photo

ARTHUR — Lucas Otto, a senior at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, will continue his baseball career at Lake Land College. 

Otto also looked at Lincoln Land. 

"I like the fact that Lake Land is close to home," said Otto, a unanimous all-Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest Division player last spring who hit .443 for the Knights. "Staying close to home is a big deal for me."

ALAH went 17-12-1 last spring — its best record since 2005 when they went 30-6. The Knights are coached by Bob Silvanik.

Otto is undecided on his field of study. He said the coaches told him he would mostly a pitcher, but also could play some first base. 

"Playing baseball at the college level was my main goal as a kid," Otto said. "My parents (Melissa and Steve Otto) have been pushing me a lot to go to college. It is really awesome to be going to play college baseball and I am excited to meet my new teammates."

Lucas's father, Steve, is a Mattoon graduate who went 6-2 with a 2.76 earned run average in 1988 at Lake Land. The Lakers went 54-22 and finished sixth in the NJCAA World Series at Grand Junction, Colo.

Lucas Otto, a first team linebacker and offensive lineman for the 6-4 Knights, did look at Illinois Benedictine for football, but said he has always loved baseball. Otto averaged 7.1 tackles per game.

PHOTOS: ALAH Knights football

Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News