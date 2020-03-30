Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lucas Otto to play baseball at Lake Land

ARTHUR — Lucas Otto, a senior at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, will continue his baseball career at Lake Land College.

Otto also looked at Lincoln Land.

"I like the fact that Lake Land is close to home," said Otto, a unanimous all-Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest Division player last spring who hit .443 for the Knights. "Staying close to home is a big deal for me."

ALAH went 17-12-1 last spring — its best record since 2005 when they went 30-6. The Knights are coached by Bob Silvanik.

Otto is undecided on his field of study. He said the coaches told him he would mostly a pitcher, but also could play some first base.

"Playing baseball at the college level was my main goal as a kid," Otto said. "My parents (Melissa and Steve Otto) have been pushing me a lot to go to college. It is really awesome to be going to play college baseball and I am excited to meet my new teammates."

Lucas's father, Steve, is a Mattoon graduate who went 6-2 with a 2.76 earned run average in 1988 at Lake Land. The Lakers went 54-22 and finished sixth in the NJCAA World Series at Grand Junction, Colo.