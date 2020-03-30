Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Lucas Otto to play baseball at Lake Land

ARTHUR — Lucas Otto, a senior at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, will continue his baseball career at Lake Land College.
Otto also looked at Lincoln Land.
"I like the fact that Lake Land is close to home," said Otto, a unanimous all-Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest Division player last spring who hit .443 for the Knights. "Staying close to home is a big deal for me."
ALAH went 17-12-1 last spring — its best record since 2005 when they went 30-6. The Knights are coached by Bob Silvanik.
Otto is undecided on his field of study. He said the coaches told him he would mostly a pitcher, but also could play some first base.
You have free articles remaining.
"Playing baseball at the college level was my main goal as a kid," Otto said. "My parents (Melissa and Steve Otto) have been pushing me a lot to go to college. It is really awesome to be going to play college baseball and I am excited to meet my new teammates."
Lucas's father, Steve, is a Mattoon graduate who went 6-2 with a 2.76 earned run average in 1988 at Lake Land. The Lakers went 54-22 and finished sixth in the NJCAA World Series at Grand Junction, Colo.
Lucas Otto, a first team linebacker and offensive lineman for the 6-4 Knights, did look at Illinois Benedictine for football, but said he has always loved baseball. Otto averaged 7.1 tackles per game.
PHOTOS: ALAH Knights football
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-01-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-02-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-03-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-04-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-05-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-06-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-07-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-08-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-09-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-10-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-11-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-12-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-13-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-14-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-15-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-16-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-17-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-18-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-19-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-20-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-21-102619.JPG
GALLERY_ALAH-v-VGH-22-102619.JPG
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!