St. Joseph-Ogden's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Catlin Salt Fork 1-0 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 13.
In recent action on May 9, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Broadlands Heritage and St Joseph-Ogden took on Decatur St Teresa on May 6 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
