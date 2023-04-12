St. Joseph-Ogden sent Villa Grove home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 15-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 6, Villa Grove faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and St Joseph-Ogden took on Williamsville on April 8 at Williamsville High School.
