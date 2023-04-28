Stanford Olympia's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Mason City Illini Central 15-0 at Mason City Illini Central High on April 28 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 21, Mason City Illini Central faced off against Peoria Heights and Stanford Olympia took on Champaign St. Thomas More on April 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
