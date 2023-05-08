Defense dominated as Taylorville pitched a 12-0 shutout of Decatur MacArthur in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 8.

In recent action on May 3, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Taylorville took on Williamsville on May 3 at Taylorville High School.

