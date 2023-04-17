Arcola showed top form to dominate Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during a 21-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 17.
In recent action on April 13, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Arthur Christian and Arcola took on Argenta-Oreana on April 10 at Argenta-Oreana High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.