Arcola showed its poise to outlast a game Tuscola squad for a 5-3 victory on May 11 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 3, Tuscola faced off against Monticello and Arcola took on Bethany Okaw Valley on May 4 at Arcola High School.

