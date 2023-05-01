It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Bethany Okaw Valley wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 5-4 over Villa Grove during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on April 27, Villa Grove faced off against Paris and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Marshall on April 27 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School.

