Tolono Unity sent Rantoul home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 10-0 decision for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 3.
In recent action on March 29, Rantoul faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin and Tolono Unity took on Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin on March 27 at Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin High School.
