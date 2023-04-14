Broadlands Heritage trucked Yorkville Parkview Christian on the road to a 11-7 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 10, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
