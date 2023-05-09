Carlinville fans held their breath in an uneasy 3-2 victory over New Berlin/South Co-Op for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 9.

In recent action on May 2, New Berlin/South Co-Op faced off against Williamsville and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on May 3 at Virden North Mac High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.