Carlinville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Pana during a 9-1 beating at Pana High on April 7 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 3, Pana faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Carlinville took on Williamsville on March 30 at Williamsville High School.

