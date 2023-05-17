Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Casey-Westfield's performance in an 8-2 destruction of Bethany Okaw Valley during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on May 4, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Arcola and Casey-Westfield took on Broadlands Heritage on May 10 at Broadlands Heritage High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.