Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop fans held their breath in an uneasy 8-7 victory over Decatur Lutheran during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 24, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arcola on April 17 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.