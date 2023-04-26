The cardiac kids of Champaign Centennial unleashed every advantage to outlast Champaign St. Thomas More 3-1 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 26.
In recent action on April 21, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Mahomet-Seymour and Champaign Centennial took on Bloomington on April 18 at Bloomington High School.
