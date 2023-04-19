Champaign Central's river of runs eventually washed away Champaign St. Thomas More in a 15-4 cavalcade in Illinois high school baseball action on April 19.
In recent action on April 14, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and Champaign Central took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on April 15 at Champaign Central High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.