Champaign Central didn't tinker with Danville, scoring a 16-2 result in the win column in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 11.

In recent action on April 6, Danville faced off against Normal West and Champaign Central took on Monticello on March 29 at Champaign Central High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.