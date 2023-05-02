Fan stress was at an all-time high as Champaign Central did just enough to beat Champaign Centennial 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 26, Champaign Centennial faced off against Champaign St. Thomas More and Champaign Central took on Tolono Unity on April 28 at Champaign Central High School.
