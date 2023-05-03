Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Champaign St. Thomas More passed in a 7-6 victory at Fisher's expense in Illinois high school baseball action on May 3.
In recent action on April 27, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Decatur St Teresa on April 29 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
