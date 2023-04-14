It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Charleston's 7-0 blanking of Rantoul for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 14.

In recent action on April 10, Rantoul faced off against Pontiac and Charleston took on Decatur Eisenhower on April 10 at Decatur Eisenhower High School.

