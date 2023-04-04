Chatham Glenwood stomped on Springfield Lanphier 18-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 4.
In recent action on March 29, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Normal University and Chatham Glenwood took on Normal University on March 30 at Normal University High School.
