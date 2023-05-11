Chatham Glenwood's defense kept Pleasant Plains under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 4-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 11.

In recent action on May 5, Pleasant Plains faced off against Tolono Unity and Chatham Glenwood took on Teutopolis on May 6 at Chatham Glenwood High School.

