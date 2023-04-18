Chatham Glenwood's defense was a brick wall that stopped Decatur Eisenhower cold, resulting in a 15-0 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.

In recent action on April 12, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Chatham Glenwood took on Mt Zion on April 14 at Mt Zion High School.

