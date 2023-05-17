Yes, Chatham Glenwood looked relaxed while edging Springfield, but no autographs please after its 3-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 13, Springfield faced off against Granite City and Chatham Glenwood took on Pleasant Plains on May 11 at Pleasant Plains High School.

