Chatham Glenwood dumped Teutopolis 5-2 on May 6 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 28, Chatham Glenwood faced off against Granite City and Teutopolis took on Pleasant Plains on April 29 at Pleasant Plains High School.
