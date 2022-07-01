Check out the H&R's Baseball All-Area Team for 2022

P/INF – Jaxson Grubbs, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Grubbs, the Herald & Review Baseball Player of the Year, set single-season records for home runs (9) and RBIs (50) for the Trojans, earning him Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association (IHSBCA) Class 2A All-State honors. Grubbs was 11-2 with a 2.30 ERA and threw 75 innings to be named the Sangamo Conference Pitcher of the Year. The Maroa senior will play for Lewis and Clark Community College.

P/INF – Ty Brachbill, Jr., Shelbyville

No team got the best of Brachbill. He posted a 9-0 record with a 2.18 ERA. He struck out 83 batters over 51.1 innings. When not on the mound, the Rams shortstop had a .392 average with 44 runs scored, eight home runs and 43 RBIs. Brachbill was included on the IHSBCA 2A All-State team.

P/SS – Tyson Montgomery, Sr., Okaw Valley

Montgomery was a senior leader for Okaw Valley, which won its fourth consecutive regional championship. Montgomery led the Timberwolves with a .567 batting average in conference play, with a .688 on-base percentage. As a pitcher, he had 88 strikeouts to earn IHSBCA 1A All-State honors as well as be named the Lincoln Prairie Conference Player of the Year.

INF/P – Joey Sprinkle, Sr., Monticello

Sprinkle, a standout on the second-place finishing Sages basketball team, led the baseball team to the final eight this season, winning their first regional and sectional championships since 2014. Sprinkle hit .380 with four home runs, 12 doubles and 30 RBIs. He earned first-team all-Illini Prairie Conference honors.

INF – Landon Smith, So., Mount Pulaski

Smith set new program records for batting average (.551) and on-base percentage (.689) for the Hilltoppers. The speedy third baseman also added 27 stolen bases to earn IHSBCA 1A All-State and first-team all-Tomahawk Conference honors. Smith also posted a 4-2 record and threw 54 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.

P/INF – Evan Foster, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Foster was undefeated during the regular season and ultimately finished 7-1 with a 1.75 ERA as the Trojans finished fourth in Class 2A. He struck out 77 batters in 52 innings and also posted a team-high batting average of .442. The Trojans junior was a unanimous all-Sangamo Conference first team selection.

P/INF – Joey Young, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

Young was the ace of the Cardinals’ pitching staff, posting an 8-1 record with a 1.95 ERA last season. The strikeout king of the area, he racked up 105 Ks in 50.1 innings. A unanimous all-CIC first team pick, the senior hit .355 with five home runs and 34 RBIs.

INF – Ethan Willoughby, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth

Willoughby, a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville commit, is one of the best shortstops in Central Illinois and was named the Sangamo Conference Player of the Year. A four-year starter, the senior hit .407 with 46 RBIs for the Trojans that set a program record with 32 wins.

P/INF – Matt Brummer, Jr., St. Teresa

Brummer was the top hitter and pitcher for the Bulldogs, who advanced to the final eight teams in Class 1A last season. Brummer had six wins and 82 strikeouts to pick up first-team all-CIC honors. From the plate, he had four home runs and 28 RBIs.

P/INF – Tanner Thomas, Fr., Arcola

Expect big things in the coming years from Thomas, the Purple Riders freshman pitcher, who has already verbally committed to Louisville. Thomas earned first-team all-LPC honors last season and an opposing coach described the two-way threat as “an incredible, well-rounded athlete who starred on the mound, in the box and in the field. He was also very mature for only being a freshman.”

P/INF – Sam Bushur, Sr., Teutopolis

As the Wooden Shoes leadoff hitter, Bushur set the table for the team with a .468 average and a 1.331 OPS. The senior also smacked 17 doubles and six home runs. On the mound, he was 6-3 with a 2.32 ERA and will continue his baseball career at Millikin.

INF – Kaiden Maurer, So., Maroa-Forsyth

As a sophomore, Maurer was a versatile weapon for the Trojans at the leadoff position. He hit .416 and added 16 stolen bases to earn first-team all-Sangamo Conference honors. He was also dangerous on the mound with a 3-0 record and a 0.31 ERA.

P/OF – Colton Fearday, Sr., Effingham St. Anthony

Fearday has been the Bulldogs ace pitcher the past two seasons and posted a 6-2 record this spring with a 1.6 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched. The Lake Land Community College commit also hit .366 and only struck out twice.

C – Jackson Fricke, Jr., Mount Pulaski

With a cannon for an arm, the Hilltoppers backstop threw out 30% of potential base stealers. Fricke hit .444 with a .500 on-base percentage. The junior was great with runners in scoring position, with 37 runs batted in to earn a spot on the all-Tomahawk Conference first team.

P/OF – Gannon Harshman, Sr., LSA

Harshman provided senior leadership for the Lions, allowing just six earned runs over 37.1 innings for a 1.12 ERA. He posted a .500 batting average with four home runs and 25 RBIs. Harshman was named to the all-LPC first team.

INF – Ethan Clark, Sr., Shelbyville

Clark earned unanimous CIC first-team honors after having a great season at the plate as the Rams No. 4 hitter. He was key to the team’s 29-3 mark with a .371 batting average and 33 RBIs. The senior was 5-3 on the mound with 57 strikeouts.

INF – Biniam Lienhart, Jr., Monticello

One of the best infielders in the area, Lienhart committed just one error on 101 chances at second base. At the leadoff position, the Sages junior hit .408 and upped that to .500 during the Sages postseason run that ended on the Class 2A super-sectionals.

SECOND TEAM

Greg Allen, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Kade Allen, Jr., Shelbyville; William Applegate, Jr., Charleston; Colton Bourne, Jr., St. Teresa; Jacob Blunck, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Joe Brummer, Jr., St. Teresa; Jack Buckalew, Jr., Monticello; Alex Budd, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Evan Cooper, Jr., Mount Pulaski; Quentin Day, Sr., ALAH; Beau Edwards, Sr., Arcola; Korley Golladay, Sr., St. Teresa;

Wes Harrold, Sr., Clinton; Jack Harper, Jr., Effingham; Alex Hoffert, Sr., Lincoln; Zachary Kohler, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Landon Lawson, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Eli Levitt, Jr., Effingham St. Anthony; Jakob McQuire, Sr., Okaw Valley; Colton Musgrave, Jr., Tuscola; Roy Ralston, Jr., Meridian; Cale Roley, Sr., Okaw Valley; Brenden Schoonover, Sr., Pana; Aidan Taylor, Jr., Warrensburg-Latham; Carter Thomas, Jr., Taylorville; Mason Walker, So., Clinton; Gavin Wernsing, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Jacob Whicker, Sr., LSA.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jack Allen, Sr., Shelbyville; Mitch Althoff, Sr., Teutopolis; Peyton Armstrong, Sr., Tuscola; Jude Beats, Jr., Shelbyville; Cade Buehnerkemper, Sr., Teutopolis; Dawlton Chupp, Sr., Monticello; Drew Cripe, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Dylan Daugherty, Jr., Meridian; Jace Davidson, Jr., Argenta-Oreana; Gibson Dickens, So., Okaw Valley; Sammy Driscoll, Fr., Mount Zion; Grayson Fane, Jr., Argenta-Oreana; Dawson Foster, Jr., Sullivan; Hunter Grant, So., ALAH; Billy Guyse, Jr., St. Teresa; Drew Hackler, Sr., Pana; Jared Hammer, Jr., Altamont;

Cooper Heckwine, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Kamren Heimsness, Sr., Taylorville; Gavin Houchins, So., Central A&M; Xander Hutchcraft, Sr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Braden Kauffman, Jr., ALAH; Cam Knapik, Jr., St. Teresa; Trent Koehler, Sr., Lincoln; Hayden Koonce, Sr., Shelbyville; Landon Lawson, Sr., Argenta-Oreana; Wyatt Mammen, So., Lincoln; Joe Matteson, Sr., Effingham; Josh McDevitt, Jr., Effingham; Drake McDonald, Jr., Shelbyville; Jackson Matheson, So, Sullivan; Kadan Miller, Sr., Okaw Valley; Mason Miller, Sr., Shelbyville; Parker Milligan, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley;

Tyson Moore, So., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Jarret Muchow, So., Mattoon; Will O’Dell, Sr., Neoga; Brayden Pals, Sr., Effingham; Colin Patterson, Sr., Charleston; Patrick Pierce, Sr., Tuscola; Sean Raffa, Sr., Lincoln; Mitch Ripple, Sr., Meridian; Tyler Robbins, Sr., Altamont; Mason Robinson, Jr., Altamont; Jarrett Robertson, Sr., Central A&M; Luke Romack, Sr., Neoga; Emanuel Roughton, Jr., LSA; Bryce Ruple, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Rheys Sams-Moore, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Clay Seal, Jr., ALAH; Jake Stewart, So, Sullivan; Casey Stickel, Sr., Taylorville; Haiden Stocks, So., LSA;

Thomas Swartz, Sr., Monticello; Oakley Tate, Sr., Eisenhower; Dominick Thayer, Sr., Clinton; Joel Thompson, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Nate Trimble, Jr., Shelbyville; Mark Truex, Sr., Arcola; Jacob Trusner, Jr., Monticello; Dalton Vanausdoll, Fr., ALAH; Samuel Vonderheide, Sr., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg; Chase Walters, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Logan Weekly, Jr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Zach Wetzel, Sr., Mattoon; Jashaun Young, Sr., MacArthur.

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

