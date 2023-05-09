Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 11-1 win over Tolono Unity on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 5, Tolono Unity faced off against Pleasant Plains and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Rantoul on April 29 at Rantoul Township High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.