Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central derailed Champaign St. Thomas More's hopes after a 11-10 verdict in Illinois high school baseball on May 6.
In recent action on May 1, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Tolono Unity and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Rantoul on April 29 at Rantoul Township High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.