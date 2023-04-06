Clinton delivered all the smoke to disorient Tuscola and flew away with a 13-4 win in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
Recently on March 31, Clinton squared off with Mt Pulaski in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.