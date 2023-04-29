Effingham St. Anthony showed its poise to outlast a game Shelbyville squad for a 7-5 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on April 29.
In recent action on April 24, Shelbyville faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Effingham St Anthony took on Tolono Unity on April 25 at Tolono Unity High School.
